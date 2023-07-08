Bukayo Saka sends message to William Saliba after signing new Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka has sent a message to Arsenal teammate Willian Saliba after signing a new contract at the club.

Arsenal confirmed yesterday that the 22-year-old has signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

Speaking about the centre-back, Mikel Arteta said: “To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time.

“William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.

“The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come.”

It’s a huge coup for Arsenal to extend Saliba’s contract given how well he played last season.

The Frenchman formed a fantastic partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes last year after several seasons spent out on loan.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka showed on Instagram that he’s a big fan of Saliba signing a new contract at Arsenal.

Last season, the two young players were key to Arsenal’s success under Mikel Arteta.

They’ve now both committed their futures to the club which is a sign of the positive direction the club is going in.

Posting on social media, Saliba said: “This club means such a lot to me, I want to thank the boss, Edu and the staff for extending my stay here. Gooners, we have always have a special relationship now it’s time to build on it.”

Saka replied to the Frenchman and joked about the time it took to make the announcement by simply saying: “Finally”

Among all the business Arsenal are doing bringing new players to the club, negotiating a new contract with Saliba could look like one of the best bits of work they do this summer.

The Gunners are close to bringing in another defender who could provide competition for Saliba.

Jurrien Timber completed a medical yesterday and should be announced by the club imminently.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta will want the likes of Saliba and Saka to be kept on their toes at Arsenal even after signing a new contract.

It’s the best way to keep the squad motivated and pushing to improve.

The early signs this summer suggest that Arsenal are gearing up to try and go one better in the Premier League compared to last season.