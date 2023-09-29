Bukayo Saka says 25-year-old Arsenal player always gets the Emirates crowd going

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has claimed that every team needs a player like Ben White in their squad.

The Englishman, very much like Saka, is a fan favourite at the Emirates. Everyone at Arsenal loves him, and some of the things he does on the pitch always get a reaction from the crowd.

Bukayo Saka says Arsenal’s Ben White always gets the crowd going

Arsenal signed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago.

A lot was said about the Englishman back then, but his incredible performances since have made all his critics eat their words.

White was mostly a centre-half in his first season as an Arsenal player, but Mikel Arteta deployed him at right-back last season. He has been excellent there as well and was one of the best players in that position in the country last term.

One of the main reasons why Arsenal fans love White is how he behaves on the pitch. He loves getting under the skin of opposition players, and he does it in a way that always gets the crowd going.

On Arsenal’s official YouTube channel, Rwandan photographer Samuel Mironko asked White to name the favourite picture someone has clicked of him on the pitch.

The Arsenal defender replied: “Mine’s probably the first game against Tottenham that I played. Two minutes in and I made a tackle, I remember the feeling of the crowd after that tackle.”

White was then asked if he likes to be involved in heated moments. He said: “No, I’m not that person. I just like remembering that, it kind of had a big impact on how the game went.”

Bukayo Saka then quickly added: “Ben gets the crowd going, man. You need a Ben in your team.”

Incredible player

White’s antics, some of which may even be unintentional, always make Arsenal fans smile, and they absolutely love him for that.

However, the most important thing about White is his ability on the pitch, and he is up there with the best right-backs in the Premier League.

His defensive qualities are brilliant and he has improved so much at the other end of the pitch as well. White has formed an incredible partnership with Saka too, and the duo constantly trouble their opponents.

Arsenal take on Bournemouth tomorrow and White is almost guaranteed to start. He rarely ever has a bad game, which makes him such a reliable player.