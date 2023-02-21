Bukayo Saka is all strapped up and playing in pain, Arsenal are worried about him











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is getting used to being forced to strap himself up and play in pain every week, with Goal reporting that the Gunners are worried about him.

Saka has been Arsenal’s standout player this season and it’s no surprise that he has become a target for opposition defences.

The 21-year-old has been on the receiving end of some heavy challenges in recent weeks, particularly during the 4-2 win at Villa Park on Saturday.

The youngster was spotted limping after taking a heavy blow to the ankle against the Villains, and it’s certainly not the first time he’s been left in pain after being fouled this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko called for referees to do more to protect the Arsenal winger in an interview yesterday and it seems that the north London club are worried about Saka’s physical condition.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal worried about Saka

Goal reports that Saka is having to get used to strapping himself and playing through pain every single week.

The outlet notes that Arsenal are worried about the young winger due to him being targeted by opposition defenders.

Saka has undoubtedly been on the receiving end of persistent fouls every single week this season.

It’s understandable that Arsenal are concerned about the Hale End academy product and he may need more protection from referees moving forward.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But it will be difficult to enforce, especially if it’s different players chipping in to foul Saka each time.

That being said, there have been occasions this season where a single player has been let off the hook for fouling Saka several times.

Bernardo Silva got away with far too many late challenges on the England star before being booked at the Emirates last week.

Saka has shown a brilliant attitude in recent weeks though as he continues to dust himself down and get on with the task at hand for Arteta.

Show all