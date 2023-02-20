Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'unbelievable' Arsenal star Bukayo Saka











Oleksandr Zinchenko has been speaking about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and he has labelled the youngster an ‘unbelievable player’.

Saka has arguably been the standout player in a brilliant Arsenal side this season and he got on the scoresheet once again at Villa Park on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has racked up nine goals and eight assists in the Premier League so far. He’s well on his way to his best season in terms of his attacking output and is often the player opposition sides will target as a result.

And Zinchenko has suggested that Saka should be getting more protection from referees, while mentioning him in the same bracket as the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Zinchenko praises ‘unbelievable’ Saka

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Zinchenko hailed Saka’s incredible form for the Gunners this season.

“Bukayo is an unbelievable player, all the full backs from the other teams they know he’s so dangerous, so they try to provoke him, tackle him and the referees should know this,” the Arsenal full-back said.

“We can speak about [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar and players like this. The referees need to protect this kind of player.

“Apart from Bukayo, we have other forward players who are so dangerous and the referees need to be careful, they need to look after them of course.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Saka has undoubtedly been targeted by opposition defences this season and it’s no surprise given the impact he’s made off the right-hand side.

The England star has emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League this season and despite being on the receiving end of some heavy challenges, he dusts himself down and goes again.

Arsenal have a wealth of promising players at Arteta’s disposal, but Saka may just be the best of the bunch.

The Gunners will be hoping that the Hale End academy product puts pen to paper over the coming months, with his deal set to run until the end of next season.

Show all