‘Unbelievable’ player decides he’s ready to sign a new deal with Arsenal now











Martin Odegaard is reportedly ready to discuss fresh terms with Arsenal to extend his stay in north London.

That’s according to 90 Min, who claim that Arsenal will offer Odegaard a significant pay rise to remain at the club.

Odegaard has been exceptional for the Gunners this season after he was named the club’s captain last summer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and it’s no surprise that Arsenal want to tie him down on a new long-term deal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Indeed, The Athletic reported this week that Arsenal will offer Odegaard a new contract after they’ve finished working on deals for William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

Now, it seems that the Norwegian playmaker is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Odegaard ready to sign new deal

90 Min reports that sources have confirmed that Odegaard’s agents are happy to sit down with Arsenal and discuss a new contract.

The talks could take place in the coming weeks and Arsenal will offer the midfielder a ‘significant’ pay rise.

The outlet notes that Arsenal want to reward Odegaard for his contributions to the team this season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are facing a crucial summer ahead as they look to close the gap on Manchester City after they have seemingly missed out on the title.

Of course, Arteta will be full aware of the need to add quality to his squad. But it’s also vital that Arsenal secure the long-term futures of their key players.

Odegaard certainly falls into that category and it’s brilliant news for the north Londoners that he’s willing to discuss fresh terms.

Show all