Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard absolutely loved Oleksandr Zinchenko's performance for Arsenal yesterday

The Ukrainian left-back scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners in a thrilling 4-2 win.

The £32m defender smashed the ball past Emiliano Martinez in the Aston Villa goal on the hour mark.

It levelled the scores at 2-2 after the hosts had gone ahead twice in the first half through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal left it until the 93rd minute before finally going in front.

Jorginho’s strike cannoned off Martinez and flew into the back of the net, before the goalkeeper’s final-minute gamble failed to pay off.

The World Cup winner went up for a corner, and was powerless to stop Arsenal’s counter-attack.

Gabriel Martinelli sealed the result and helped the Gunners return to the top of the Premier League.

Saka and Odegaard were both delighted with Zinchenko’s performance for Arsenal yesterday.

The 26-year-old has already established himself as one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players this season.

Saka and Odegaard impressed with Arsenal star Zinchenko

Zinchenko took to Instagram to celebrate the Gunners returning to winning ways yesterday.

“Until the very very end! @Arsenal”, Zinchenko posted.

Bukayo Saka applauded his performance, while Martin Odegaard loved what he saw from the left-back.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard loved Oleksandr Zinchenko’s performance for Arsenal. Cr. (zinchenko_96) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Since arriving from Manchester City, Zinchenko has immediately established himself as Arteta’s first choice defender.

He’s earned the respect of his teammates, with Aaron Ramsdale saying Arsenal are a totally different side when he’s in the team.

Andy Townsend was blown away by his performance against Aston Villa and wasn’t the only one.

Zinchenko is clearly very highly thought of by Saka and Odegaard within the Arsenal camp, and it’s easy to see why.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

His development at Manchester City is very obvious in the way he plays and his confidence in possession.

The Ukrainian took his goal like a centre-forward, squeezing his shot into the very smallest of gaps in Martinez’s goal.

Arsenal are on the cusp of achieving something incredible this season.

If they’re to do that, Zinchenko will be one of their most important players during the final months of the season.

