Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal are totally transformed when Oleksandr Zinchenko plays











Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that Arsenal are a totally different side when Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the pitch.

The Gunners picked up a much-needed win at Villa Park yesterday after coming from behind on two occasions against Unai Emery’s men.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead inside five minutes after Zinchenko was dispossessed by Matty Cash. Mikel Arteta’s men levelled things up after an exceptional finish from Bukayo Saka, but Villa went into the break 2-1 up after Philippe Coutinho finished off a brilliant move.

But Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback win in the second-half as they found three goals.

Zinchenko got Arsenal on their way with a drilled effort after a well-worked corner and despite making a costly error in the first-half, the 26-year-old was exceptional thereafter.

And Ramsdale has heaped praise on Zinchenko for the impact he’s had on the Arsenal side.

Zinchenko completed a switch to north London for £32 million over the summer and he’s been a standout performer in Arteta’s side.

Speaking to Viaplay after yesterday’s 4-2 win at Villa Park, Ramsdale said Arsenal are a completely different side when the Ukrainian star plays.

“He brings a completely different dimension to the team, allows us to play the way we want to. Yeah, he’s been there and he’s done it. He’s got four out of five Premier Leagues [titles] so he knows what it takes to win,” the Arsenal shot stopper said.

“He’s been brilliant, you see the passion he’s got. He’s only been here a couple of months but he’s a huge part of our group.”

While Zinchenko is named at left-back for Arsenal, he often drifts into midfield and provides them with another option in the middle of the park.

The full-back has excelled in his new role under Arteta and there’s no doubt that Arsenal look better off when he’s on the pitch.

Arteta will be delighted with the way his team responded to going behind yesterday, especially off the back of a difficult spell of form.

Yesterday’s win was the perfect response from the Gunners after losing a huge clash against Manchester City during the week. Pep Guardiola’s side also dropped points against Nottingham Forest yesterday, putting Arsenal back in the driving seat at the top of the table.

