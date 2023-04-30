Bukayo Saka absolutely loved news coming from Arsenal involving 17-year-old youngster yesterday











Bukayo Saka was very pleased to see Arsenal youngster Michal Rosiak sign a professional contract with the club yesterday.

The club announced that the 17-year-old academy star had signed his first deal with the Gunners.

There’s been plenty of focus on the Arsenal academy throughout the season.

Ethan Nwaneri’s debut away at Brentford broke records as he became the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League.

Jack Wilshere’s under-18s also reached the final of the FA Youth Cup.

They were defeated by West Ham at The Emirates, but it was a big step forward for those at Hale End.

To reach that FA Youth Cup final, they defeated Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Michal Rosiak scored the opening goal with a wonderful free-kick, and Saka congratulated him then before signing his first contract.

Before this season, Rosiak considered himself a midfielder, but he’s been converted into a right-back by Wilshere.

However, he’s clearly taking inspiration from Oleksandr Zinchenko in the way he plays.

Rosiak drifts infield just like the Ukrainian when Arsenal have possession.

He’s been called into first-team training before, and could end up playing the Zinchenko role on the opposite flank one day.

Saka congratulates Rosiak on first Arsenal contract

The young Pole took to Instagram to celebrate putting pen to paper and said: “Feels surreal to be writing this after lots of ups and downs this season, I can proudly announce the signing of my first professional contract at this football club.”

Bukayo Saka replied to Rosiak’s post about his contract, and applauded the young full-back.

Fellow youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly also said: “Well done brother.”

When asked about signing his new deal, Rosiak said: “Signing my first professional contract for Arsenal means everything to me, it’s pretty amazing.

“Playing for the club I’ve always loved and watched growing up, hopefully it will be the first of many contracts. I want to win major trophies with the club.

“I’ve been here since under-12s, and the journey since then has had lots of ups and downs. I’ve had major injuries, but there have been lots of highs too.”

Arsenal are currently lacking first-team options at right-back.

An injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu has meant Ben White has had to stay out wide, when he could have potentially replaced William Saliba at centre-back.

Reuell Walters has been named on the substitutes bench in recent weeks but is yet to make his debut.

After signing his first contract, Rosiak could end up lining up alongside Saka in the first team sooner rather than later.

