Report: Liverpool now want to sign Aston Villa player Steven Gerrard called a 'top talent'











Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey this summer.

According to Goal, the Aston Villa midfielder is among those on the Reds’ shortlist as they look to perform some major surgery on their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ramsey has had something of an up and down season this time around, but since the turn of the year he’s looked every bit as good as he did last term.

Indeed, the midfielder has rediscovered his best form under Unai Emery, and it’s really not surprising to see the big clubs sniffing around.

We’ve known for a long time that Ramsey was a player headed to the very top of the English game. After all, he was the star of Aston Villa’s FA Youth Cup triumph a few years ago, while Steven Gerrard called him a ‘top talent’ during his time at Villa Park, tipping him for an England call-up.

Ramsey is an absolutely brilliant midfielder, and it’s fair to say that he’s just what the doctor ordered at Liverpool.

Capable of playing as either a number eight or a number 10, Ramsey combines incredible technique and vision with a workrate that is second-to-none, and with the right coaching, he could be the gem in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield for years to come.

Of course, getting Ramsey out of Villa Park is easier said than done. Villa are doing much better than Liverpool this season, while, as an academy product, he may well be keen to stick with Unai Emery’s project as the Villans look to disrupt the traditional pecking order in the coming years.

Ramsey is also a local lad, so he may not be that keen to leave Villa Park at this moment in time. After all, he is only 21 years old with the world at his feet.

However, when Liverpool come calling, it is hard to turn them down.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

