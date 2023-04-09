BT pundit absolutely loved what Alexander Isak did against Brentford yesterday











Pundit Aaron McLean was seriously impressed with Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak yesterday.

McLean was covering Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brighton on BT Sport Score (7/4 4:19pm) yesterday.

It was a tale of two halves in west London as the hosts dominated proceedings before the break.

Ivan Toney converted from spot, but only at the second time of asking.

Nick Pope became the first Premier League goalkeeper to save a penalty from the newly capped England international.

He could do nothing to stop his second effort, but Pope’s outfield teammates stepped up their game after the break.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Howe introduced Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon at half-time and tide quickly turned.

Joelinton’s effort across goal was deflected in by David Raya, before Alexander Isak scored the winner minutes later.

McLean described Isak’s goal, and was very impressed by the Newcastle’s players finishing and recent form.

It was a quality goal, curling the ball into the top corner after a simple lay-off from Wilson.

The 23-year-old has really found his feet in the Premier League in the past few weeks.

McLean blown away by Newcastle star Isak

Describing what turned out to be Newcastle’s winner, McLean said: “It’s Alexander the Great, he’s got his strike partner Callum Wilson with him now but he doesn’t need him.

“Great play on the right-hand side, it’s cut across to Isak, and he just bends it right-footed into that top right-hand corner.

“Brilliant finish from Isak, and listen, he’s on absolute fire at the moment.

“Him and Wilson have been fire, they’ve been rotating, because they’ve been behind they brought Wilson on to join him.

“But Isak just steps up when he’s needed and puts it into the top right-hand corner.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Isak now has eight Premier League goals in just 13 appearances this season.

It’s a fantastic record, and the forward shared after the game what Newcastle’s players said at half-time to turn the game around.

Eddie Howe has a wonderful problem on his hands with both Isak and Wilson playing so well.

McLean’s admission that Isak steps up for Newcastle when needed is going to end up being a very important skill.

The 23-year-old will be turning out in Europe next season, and his form in the next nine games could determine which competition that will be.

Show all