Alexander Isak shares what Newcastle players said at half-time against Brentford











Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has now shared what his teammates spoke about at half-time against Brentford yesterday.

Isak was speaking after the match, via BBC Sport, as Newcastle picked up another important three points.

Brentford and Newcastle have been two of the surprise packages of the season in the Premier League.

Yesterday’s hosts have an outside chance of qualifying for their first ever European campaign.

They could have been three goals to the good at the break, after Ivan Toney had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty.

He converted his second attempt, and Brentford were very much in the ascendancy.

However, Eddie Howe’s side turned the game around in the second-half, in impressive fashion.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

An effort from Joelinton was deflected into his own goal by David Raya, before Alexander Isak scored the winner.

Isak has now shared what happened at half-time in the Newcastle dressing room that inspired their comeback.

Newcastle half-time team talk shared by Isak

Asked about what changed in the interlude, the Swedish forward said: “We talked about looking forward and leaving the first half behind.

“We all knew it was not good enough. He [Howe] made two good substitutions.

“Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon gave us good energy and changed the game for us.

“It was important for the team and for me. I felt I had not come into the game yet.”

The impact of Wilson and Gordon was clear to see and gives Howe a selection dilemma against Aston Villa.

Wilson and Isak have proved they can play together, and could become a deadly combination.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It would mean a change in tactics though, and it’s hard to see who would be dropped to accommodate two forwards.

Isak is on fire right, and Newcastle have massively benefitted from his recent form.

Wilson has even praised his recent form, despite the fact it’s keeping him out of the team.

It’s a sign of the togetherness in the squad right now, as they see a long-awaited return to the Champions League on the horizon.

Howe will be delighted with the conduct of his Newcastle players at half-time, and Isak certainly benefitted.

A trip to another in-form side – Aston Villa – awaits Eddie Howe’s men as they hope to continue disrupting the league’s top spots.

