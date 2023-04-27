BT commentator shares what Man City fans did when Mikel Arteta substituted Gabriel Jesus











It was a night to remember for Manchester City fans, who welcomed back Gabriel Jesus with a win over title rivals Arsenal.

Commentator Darren Fletcher was covering the game for BT Sport, and spotted how they reacted to the Brazilian being substituted.

Gabriel Jesus’s first visit to The Etihad since being sold last summer for £45m wasn’t a happy one.

Manchester City controlled large parts of the game, and were two goals to the good before half-time.

Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones capitalised on 45 minutes of dominance.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Belgian doubled his tally after the break, before City dropped back and allowed Arsenal more of the ball as they protected their three-goal advantage.

Mikel Arteta turned to his substitutes after the second-half to try and make an impact on the match.

One of those who did was Leandro Trossard, who laid the ball to Rob Holding for a consolation goal with a mazy run.

Just before that, he had come on when Gabriel Jesus was replaced, with Manchester City fans reacting to his departure.

It may have been a small consolation for the 26-year-old after a devastating defeat, as he watched Erling Haaland finish the rout in the final minute.

How Man City fans reacted to Jesus substitution

Fletcher noticed as Jesus was taken off how the home fans were greeting him, saying: “It’s nice the fact that as Jesus walks around the pitch, he’s being warmly applauded by the Manchester City supporters.

“I doubt it’s making him feel any better but it’s a nice touch all the same.”

Jesus has highlighted as Mikel Arteta’s most important player going into the match by Sol Campbell.

It looked as though Pep Guardiola had the same idea, with the Brazilian kept out of the game completely.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He didn’t have a clear-cut chance all match to try and score against his old team.

In fact, he barely got a touch, and will be wanting to put tonight behind him quickly.

The Manchester City fans warmly received Jesus, but that might not have been the case had Arsenal been winning.

Instead, they witnessed their side take a huge stride towards the Premier League title.

Show all