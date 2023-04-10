Bruno Guimaraes sends one-word message to Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal performance











Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has praised Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli after his performance against Liverpool.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram after their 2-2 draw at Anfield yesterday.

Given Arsenal were 2-0 up in the first-half, it could be seen as two important points dropped in the title race.

However, Liverpool impressive performance in the second-half means Arsenal will be glad to come away with a point in the end.

They also benefitted from Mohamed Salah missing the target from the penalty spot for the second time in a row.

Aaron Ramsdale was rooted to the spot, but Salah’s shot went just wide of the post.

Gabriel Martinelli continued his sensational form with another goal and assist.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He caused Trent Alexander-Arnold plenty of problems, and drew praise from the England international.

Bruno Guimaraes congratulated his Brazilian teammate Martinelli as Arsenal failed to win their first league in eight.

How they bounce back from this setback will potentially determine the destination of the Premier League title.

The Newcastle man may have had an ulterior motive for his praise, with Martinelli contributing to Liverpool dropping points in the top four race.

Guimaraes praises Martinelli after Arsenal draw

Martinelli sent a message on Instagram to Arsenal’s fans at full-time, saying: “Gutted we didn’t get all 3 points.

“Anfield isn’t an easy place to go to but we’ve got 8 games to put it right. Keep believing.”

Guimaraes simply replied, saying: “Craque”, a term of endearment used by Brazilian footballers, literally translating as ‘the ace’.

Bruno Guimaraes praises Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli. Cr. (gabriel.martinelli) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £90,000-a-week attacker recently committed his long-term future to the Gunners, which will be a huge boost to Mikel Arteta.

Nigel Reo-Coker claimed after the match that Barcelona and Real Madrid could only dream of having a player like Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard’s introduction to the squad could have affected Martinelli’s game time in the second-half of the season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite how good the Belgian has been, he’s not been able to usurp the 21-year-old.

Martinelli has a huge future ahead of him at Arsenal, and potentially with Brazil alongside Guimaraes.

Adding a first league title to his list of honours this season would be a huge achievement, and very much deserved.

