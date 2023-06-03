Bruno Fernandes says £21m midfielder Arteta wants at Arsenal is simply 'amazing'











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan this summer, and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was blown away by his performance in the FA Cup final today.

It is no secret at this point that the Gunners’ priority this summer is additions in central midfield. Declan Rice is their top target, but they need another player alongside him.

Gundogan, who will be a free agent this summer, has been linked, and he showed the world today why he’s up there with the best midfielders in the country.

Bruno Fernandes says Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan is one of the best in the Premier League

It was a Manchester derby in the FA Cup final at Wembley today, and despite all the talk of what Erling Haaland will do to United’s defence, it was Ilkay Gundogan who stepped up.

The German, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £21 million (Sky Sports) in 2016, has had an amazing campaign. He has been magnificent in every competition, and it was his brilliant brace today that sealed the game for the blue side of Manchester.

Gundogan scored after just 12 seconds to give Manchester City the lead. It was a truly stunning goal, but the most decisive one came in the second half.

His brace helped City beat United 2-1 in the final today, and Red Devils star Fernandes, who is a brilliant midfielder himself, raved about the Manchester City skipper.

He told BBC One: “We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it’s an amazing strike. If players are tighter then maybe they can stop it but it’s an amazing strike.

“He’s [Gundogan] an amazing player and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.”

TBR View:

Just over a week ago, David Ornstein revealed on The Athletic that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

The German has less than a month left on his contract and he will be available on a free transfer in July. He would be a great signing for any club, especially Arsenal.

The Gunners need a new man in the middle of the park to replace Granit Xhaka. Declan Rice is brilliant if they can get him, and if they paired him up with Gundogan in midfield, they will surely be in another title race next season.

Gundogan claimed after the game that nothing has been decided about his future yet. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make a move for him after the Champions League final next week.

