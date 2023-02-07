Brighton's Lewis Dunk reacts to Moises Caicedo not joining Arsenal











Arsenal tried extremely hard to sign Moises Caicedo last month, and Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk has now had his say on the Premier League leaders missing out on him.

Mikel Arteta was desperate for a new midfielder. Mohamed Elneny’s injury and the decision to send Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan left the Gunners very short of options in the middle of the park.

Jorginho became the chosen one in the end, but it’s no secret at this point that Caicedo was Arsenal’s top target.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal tabled two bids to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton last month.

The first offer was worth £60 million, and the second, £70 million. The Seagulls, who have sold Ben White and Leandro Trossard to the Gunners recently, decided to reject both bids.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth revealed on deadline day that Brighton wouldn’t have sold Caicedo to Arsenal even if the Gunners had tabled a mammoth third bid. They were adamant that he was going to stay.

Skipper Dunk has now come out and praised his club for not changing their stance.

He told TalkSPORT, as quoted by HITC: “He’s a young boy, and we stick with him. He’s a great lad, and obviously a fantastic player. Who knows how long we’ll have him for? We’re grateful to have him for at least the rest of the season, and hopefully for longer.

“I think it’s a massive statement from the club, standing their ground. Obviously, we’ve sold players over the years to bigger clubs. But I think it’s a great statement to show that we want to keep him, and I think rightly so.

“Obviously, it was a difficult situation for him. These things happen in football. It’s not the first and won’t be the last time players at a football club having this going on over their head.”

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

TBR View:

Caicedo would’ve been a brilliant signing for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has only played 32 times for Brighton in all competitions, but his performances have been out of this world. He’s a wanted man now, and Arsenal will surely face some stiff competition if they return for him in the summer.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Caicedo at the end of this season, but Brighton deserve immense praise for sticking to their guns and refusing to budge despite some serious pressure from both Arsenal and the player.

Roberto De Zerbi started Caicedo on the bench against Bournemouth last weekend after his transfer saga. That may change this Saturday, when they go to Crystal Palace.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

