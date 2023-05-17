Brighton eyeing £30m PL midfielder, but he dreams of Tottenham move - report











Brighton reportedly want to sign Weston McKennie in the summer and this could be a blow if Tottenham Hotspur go back in for him this summer.

According to CMW, Roberto De Zerbi is a fan of the player. McKennie is reportedly ready to start a new adventure and Leeds will most likely not pay £30million to make his loan permanent.

Tottenham were heavily linked to McKennie in January. Leeds managed to land him instead, but now it looks like he could be up for grabs in the summer.

Juventus apparently won’t want McKennie to return from his loan at Leeds and they will look to sell him as soon as possible in the summer.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham target McKennie linked to Brighton

The midfielder, who reportedly dreams of playing for Spurs, is definitely seen as a good player but has not had a good season since joining Leeds in January.

This is partly not his fault, as the club are embroiled in a relegation battle. They have also had three managers since he has been at the club.

Spurs have leaked goals this season and bringing in someone like McKennie could be ideal to help protect the defence a lot better.

Brighton look like they could finish above Spurs this season. This could be a very bad sign for the club as they could lose out on players to the Seagulls.

Tottenham could also lose out on a European spot and this could further hinder their chances of signing good talent in the summer.

The player, who has a £30million price tag, will be looking for a new move to get him back to his best which saw Juventus sign him.

He is capable of ‘Pirlo-esque’ passes, so the talent is there, even if he has struggled at Elland Road.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)