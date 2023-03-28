Nation's media rave about 24-year-old Leeds player’s latest display for his country











Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie has earned rave reviews from the American media after his latest display for the USMNT.

McKennie completed a switch to Elland Road from Juventus in January as he joined on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 24-year-old is finding his feet under his new boss Javi Gracia, after he initially joined when Jesse Marsch was still in the dugout.

The Leeds man was in action for the USMNT during the early hours of Tuesday morning as Gregg Berhalter’s men picked up a 1-0 win over El Salvador.

And McKennie has earned rave reviews from the media in America, with one outlet claiming he produced a ‘Pirlo-esque’ moment for the only goal of the game.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

American media rave about McKennie display

McKennie was the creator for the USMNT’s only goal of the game as he provided a perfectly-weighted through ball to Ricardo Pepe.

The midfielder put in an all-action display for Berhalter’s men and was their standout performer, according to MLS Soccer.

The outlet handed him an 8.5 out of 10 for his performance and wrote: “McKennie more than made up for missing a chance to score at the end of the first half with his perfectly-weighted through ball to assist Pepi’s go-ahead goal.

“In addition to the assist, McKennie was the US’ most consistent player in build up play, doing well to find passing lanes and linking the team from back to front.”

Goal gave McKennie a seven out of 10 rating as he missed a couple of chances from set-piece situations.

But the outlet claims that he produced a ‘Pirlo-esque’ pass to set-up Pepi for the USMNT’s winner.

They wrote: “On the end of several chances from set pieces, including one he seemingly played across the box rather than putting on frame just before halftime.

“His big moment, though, was his assist to Pepi. A Pirlo-esque pass from the Leeds United star.”

Photo by Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that McKennie hasn’t produced any ‘Pirlo-esque’ moments at Elland Road so far, but you get the feeling that there is plenty more to come from him.

He was struggling for minutes under Massimiliano Allegri before leaving Turin, but he seems to be getting back to his best for the USMNT now.

Leeds will be hoping that he returns full of confidence after an impressive display for Berhlater’s side.

Show all