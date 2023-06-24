Brighton could now sign rapid £40m Manchester United target – Romano

Brighton and Hove Albion have emerged as surprise contenders to complete the signing of Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been a target for a number of Premier League clubs over recent windows. He has apparently told Ajax he is leaving this summer and with that, the race is now on.

Clubs like Manchester United are thought to be keen, while Newcastle and Liverpool have both cast their eye over Kudus as well.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, it is Brighton who could now end up landing the World Cup star.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Brighton want to sign Mohammed Kudus

Taking to his Twitter account this afternoon, Romano has suggested that there is concrete interest from Brighton when it comes to Kudus.

Kudus has starred over the course of a number of seasons for Ajax now. He further enchanced his reputation over the winter as well, as he put in some fine performances at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Seagulls are at it again

Brighton are a problem for clubs like Man United and Liverpool right now. Not necessarily in terms of money or spending, but in terms of identifying top players early on.

It’s clear that whatever it is Brighton do, works. And if they managed to land Kudus and he did succeed, then these massive clubs will kick themselves.

Brighton’s brilliance under Roberto de Zerbi also means players are now attracted to them. European football is on offer, and if they keep it up, their influence will only grow.

If Kudus signs, it’s a huge statement of intent from the club.