Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son spotted together after Wales v South Korea

Heung-Min Son and Brennan Johnson were two of the Tottenham players in action against each other last night on international duty.

Johnson, the deadline day signing from Nottingham Forest, has yet to make his debut for Spurs but will be hoping to be involved next weekend against Sheffield United. Son, of course, has been on fire in front of goal.

And it seems the pair were getting acquainted with each other after Wales drew 0-0 with South Korea last night.

Heung-Min Son and Brennan Johnson pose for photo after Wales v South Korea

With the game being a bit of a nothing result and specactle in the end, there was plenty of time left over for pleasantries at full-time.

And that’s exactly what seemed to be happening when Son and Johnson – along with Ben Davies and Joe Rodon – bumped into each other in the tunnel at full-time.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

In a small video captured and doing the rounds on social media, Son and Johnson can be seen sat together with Rodon and Davies posing for a quick snap. Obviously, there might have been more to the gathering rather than just posing for a picture.

But certainly, it seems like the Tottenham quartet were happy to in and around each other. Indeed, Sonny can be heard giving it the ‘come on your Spurs’ as the photos are snapped.

Son the main man after Kane

Tottenham definitely seem to have a happy camp at the moment and with Son as captain, it appears things are trundling along nicely.

Of course, the actual game between Korea and Wales was a bit of a dismal affair with not a lot to take from it.

Tottenham fans will be happy to see this nice spot of team bonding at the end though. And the idea of seeing Son and Johnson running at Premier League defences is one for those supporters to savour.