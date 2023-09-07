Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has revealed he “can’t wait” to play alongside Brennan Johnson.

The Spurs star is currently on international duty with South Korea and was speaking ahead of their meeting with Wales on Thursday.

There’s a good chance Son and Johnson will come up against each other as their respective nations lock horns in Cardiff.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham got the signing of the Dragons forward over the line on transfer deadline day for a reported £47.5million.

Johnson joined Spurs in wake of an impressive rise to prominence at Nottingham Forest, where he came through the ranks.

The 22-year-old registered eight goals and three assists in the league for the Reds last season, and 10 goals in all competitions.

Johnson’s efforts helped Steve Cooper’s side retain their Premier League status in their first season back.

‘He will feel the pressure’

And Son is eager to line up against the young forward once the international break comes to an end.

“Brennan is another new player,” the Evening Standard quotes him as saying.

“He showed his quality last year at Nottingham Forest and I can’t wait to see him with my eyes.

“He’s a very good player and he has a very good talent. Welcome to Spurs! I can’t wait to play with him.

“It’s only been four games and we’re looking to keep going in a positive way with our new signing Brennan.

“When he comes to Spurs he wants to improve and go to the next step.

“He will feel the pressure but I can’t wait to have him in our team playing even better fast and attacking football.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

Obviously it’s still early days so let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but Postecoglou really does seem to have the Midas touch.

He has overhauled the Tottenham ranks and turned them into a team that’s easy on the eye, cohesive, dangerous in attack and solid at the back.

Admittedly, Postecoglou did arguably make too many changes in the League Cup, but even then it was a penalty shootout loss rather than a normal-time hammering.

The Spurs boss also has a reputation for striking gold in the transfer market, and Johnson looks like a great shout for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham supporters’ eyes will no doubt be on Thursday’s game to potentially see two of their attacking stars in action.