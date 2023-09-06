Brendan Rodgers has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have one of the best players in the Premier League in the shape of James Maddison.

Rodgers was being interviewed on TalkSPORT after leading Celtic to a fierce derby win over Rangers on Sunday.

A Kyogo Furuhashi strike just before half-time earned Brendan Rodgers a first win over Celtic’s biggest rivals since returning to Parkhead.

The Northern Irishman obviously still has one eye on what’s going on south of the border with his old teams and players.

One man who has caught Rodgers’s eye is James Maddison after his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The pair worked together at Leicester City before Rodgers lost his job last season before the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Maddison did everything he could to keep Leicester in the top flight but was offered an immediate return to the Premier League with Spurs.

He’s hit the ground running in North London, with four goal contributions already in four league games.

It’s already been claimed that he’s the signing of the summer and after the start he’s made it’s hard to disagree.

Rodgers raves about Tottenham star Maddison

Asked about the England international, Rodgers said: “No, not at all. One he has really developed, James [Maddison].

“When I first went to Leicester he had things he had to work on but his talent was clear. He really lives the game. His personality is fantastic but he’s a top-level player so I’m delighted for him.

“And also going into Tottenham with Ange [Postecoglou] he’s an attacking coach and James suits an attacking style, he has to have a manager who will attack the game and that will be a great fit for him.

“Tottenham as a club are steeped in history, really good football, so he’ll fit perfectly into that.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, as a young guy – amazing – and he’s one of the top players in the Premier League.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Virtually every Tottenham fan will agree with Rodgers that Maddison appears to be perfect for Spurs.

Tottenham have lacked creativity for years ever since Christian Eriksen departed the club.

Maddison has adapted so quickly to life at Spurs and is already a key figure on and off the pitch. Ange Postecoglou must be delighted that the 26-year-old has joined the club this summer.