Sky Sports have just claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea face brand new competition in the race to sign Moises Caicedo – German champions Bayern Munich.

It looks like Thomas Tuchel woke up this morning and decided to have an incredible day. The Bundesliga giants first agreed a deal with Tottenham for Harry Kane. Now, they’re in the mix for Caicedo.

Here’s the latest on the situation from Sky Sports and their journalist Dharmesh Sheth on X/Twitter.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich join Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has been a wanted man for months now.

The Ecuador international has made it no secret that he wants to leave Brighton this summer. He’s desperate, and luckily for him, there are plenty of teams keen to sign him.

Chelsea have been pushing to sign Caicedo for weeks now and many feel they are the favourites. Liverpool, however, came out of nowhere today with a bigger bid to sign the Brighton man (Matt Law of The Telegraph).

Now, Sky Sports have just revealed that Bayern want him too.

“We’ve got some breaking news regarding Moises Caicedo. This has come from one of our reporters, Dharmesh Sheth,” Emma Paton said live on air.

Sheth’s update, as he shared on Twitter himself, reads: “Three clubs are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea and Liverpool & Bayern Munich exploring a deal. A resolution – one way or another – could come as soon as this weekend. As it stands, Brighton not budging on £100m.”

TBR View:

Bayern Munich mean business in this window, don’t they?

We all thought they were going all out for just Kane, but the German giants seem very interested in Caicedo too. It won’t surprise us at all if they come in with a huge bid for him as well in the coming days.

Liverpool and Chelsea in particular should be a bit more confident as they have been pursuing a move for much longer than Bayern, but the two English clubs will not be in the Champions League next season.

That may just give Bayern the edge, but with three weeks still left in the window, anything can happen.