Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau claims that Bayern Munich are now expecting Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to agree to a move to Germany.

Hau took to social media platform X on Thursday morning and shared an update on Kane’s proposed move to Munich.

Tottenham have been locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga champions over the past few weeks and seem to have finally reached an agreement to sell Kane.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed this morning that Bayern have agreed a deal with Spurs to sign Kane.

Ornstein notes that the decision will now rest on Kane’s shoulders and it seems Bayern are expecting him to agree to the move.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern expecting Kane to join them

Hau claims that Kane already agreed to a move to Bayern weeks ago as he green-lighted the negotiations between the two clubs.

The journalist also states that Bayern are expecting Kane to agree to a switch to Munich today, with the deal ‘about to be completed’.

It certainly would come as a surprise to see Kane turn down a move to Munich after weeks of negotiations between Bayern and Spurs.

It’s unlikely that the Bundesliga champions would advance the deal to this stage without being confident that Kane will ultimately agree to the move.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Of course, if the 30-year-old does complete a move to the Bundesliga as expected, it will be a significant blow to Spurs just three days before their Premier League campaign gets underway.

The move will also leave them with just over three weeks to replace their all-time top goalscorer.

Spurs have been linked with a host of names in the event that Kane does depart this summer. But before that, the ultimate decision will come down to the striker.