Arsenal have been very quiet on transfer deadline day so far, but that may be about to change.

Indeed, the Gunners may be in the market for a new defender after Jurrien Timber went down with an injury.

According to Craig Hope, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, a Champions League club is now rivalling Barcelona for the signing of Joao Cancelo this summer.

Upon hearing this news, Sami Mokbel – The Mail’s chief football writer, suggested that Arsenal may be the team that have made this move for Cancelo, claiming that he knows for a fact that the Gunners have a concrete interest in the player.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal could’ve made a move

Hope and Mokbel discussed Cancelo’s situation.

“A bit of breaking news here, Barcelona are understood to have late rival interest in Joao Cancelo from a Champions League club, but remain confident of getting a loan deal done from Man City,” Hope said.

“I do wonder if that Champions League club is Arsenal because I know for a fact that Arsenal have a concrete interest in him and they are looking for a full-back. Maybe that’s one we can chase before the deadline and before the five o’clock show,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Imagine

Of course, it’s not confirmed that Arsenal are the team to have made this move, but if they have, this could be a blockbuster end to the transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with the £60m man all summer long, and they could be about to get a last-minute chance to sign him.

This is a story that is going to develop over the next few hours, and there is an outside chance that Arsenal are this mystery club that is in for Cancelo.

That being said, Mikel Arteta has claimed there will be no more signings today, but we’ve heard Premier League managers bend the truth on deadline day before, haven’t we?