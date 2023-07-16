Arsenal could still move to sign £60m player this summer, he’s expected to leave

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Arsenal could still move to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Cancelo’s future and claimed the full-back is still expected to leave the Etihad Stadium over the coming weeks.

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant start to the summer transfer window as they’ve already moved to snap up Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners have spent heavily so far as they bid to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of the new season.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal will continue to strengthen their squad before the window closes, but they have been heavily linked with a move for Joao Cancelo.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, German outlet Kicker claimed earlier this month that Arsenal have Cancelo at the top of their wishlist.

And Jones has suggested that Arsenal could still move for Cancelo later in the summer, with the club viewing him as a ‘luxury’ signing.

Arsenal could still move for Cancelo

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that Cancelo is still expected to leave City this summer after spending the second-half of the last campaign at Bayern Munich.

The journalist also refused to rule out Arsenal moving for him, despite the deal being ‘very quiet’ of late.

“Cancelo’s circumstances are strange right now. You would think that if he returns to City now with the right application and focus he could easily become part of the set-up again,” Jones said.

“But what we also know is that Guardiola has moved away from the model that Cancelo used to thrive in and further than that, seems content with the idea he doesn’t stay.

“The big question is, where will he go? Barcelona are primed if it is cheap enough or on loan so if there is to be something soon, it’s probably that. Arsenal has been touted and that case has been very quiet for now – but it may not stay that way.

“My information is that if Cancelo is still there for the taking later in the window, Arsenal may well look to strike a deal. It’s not been totally forgotten about, it’s just not a main priority. More of a luxury.”

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Cancelo had starred for City before being suddenly frozen out by Pep Guardiola last season.

The 29-year-old was arguably one of the best full-backs in the Premier League beforehand but was surprisingly sent out on loan to Bayern back in January.

Of course, the Portuguese defender won’t be making his switch to Munich permanent this summer and is expected to leave City.

The £60 million man would undoubtedly provide Arteta with another brilliant option at full-back and is capable of playing on both sides.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal prioritise a move for Cancelo, especially after they snapped up Timber, with the former Ajax man capable of playing at right-back.