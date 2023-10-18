Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison’s bad run of form for Brazil continued last night in their defeat to Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 26-year-old has had a terrible time since his move to Spurs from Everton last year. He was really poor for his club last season, but his performances for Brazil in that period were still very, very good. However, now, he seems to have run out of luck there as well.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Richarlison gets criticised after ‘another bad game’ for Brazil

Richarlison was dropped by Brazil boss Fernando Diniz in the game against Uruguay last night – Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus was given the nod instead and he had a decent game.

Just before the end of the first half, however, Neymar went down in pain after what looked like a very serious knee injury. He was stretchered off the pitch and Tottenham star Richarlison replaced him.

Brazil were already 1-0 down at that point. If there ever was a time for Richarlison to break his terrible run and get his side back into the game, it was last night.

However, the Tottenham man, like most of his teammates, had a poor game, and Globo Esporte decided to give him a 4/10 rating for his display.

They wrote: “Another bad game from the centre forward. This time, with the mitigating factor that Brazil was very ineffective in the offensive phase.

“In the few balls he received, he was anxious and was unable to continue the shots.”

GE also allow their readers to rate the players and Richarlison’s average rating was 0.8/10 – worse than every other player last night.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Richarlison needs some help

Richarlison was never someone who would score 20 goals a season, but he showed during his time at Everton that he could produce the goods on a regular basis.

However, since he joined Tottenham last year, things just haven’t worked for him at domestic level. Over the last few months, his form for Brazil has fallen off a cliff as well.

Richarlison’s managers are still sticking by him, which is a good sign, but he needs more help from everyone around him to get out of the hole he is in.

Hopefully, he gets that and can return to his best in the coming weeks and months.