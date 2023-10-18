£45m Arsenal player outshines Vinicius Jr on international duty last night

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus started for Brazil against Uruguay last night, and he reportedly had a much better game than Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Fernando Diniz’s side went in as the favourites as they always do, but Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay got the better of Brazil and won the game 2-0. None of Brazil’s players were great, but Arsenal star Jesus has been voted by Globo Esporte as one of the best. His good pal Gabriel Magalhaes was criticised.

Photo by Martin Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus rated higher than Vinicius Jr for Brazil last night

Brazil named a very strong XI last night, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line and Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Rodrygo starting around him in attack.

Such a strong quartet usually gets the job done, but things did not go to plan for Diniz.

Bielsa tactically outsmarted the Brazil boss and limited the Yellow Canary to just two shots in the entire game – neither of which was on target.

Globo Esporte haven’t been kind to most players in their ratings, with just two Brazil stars receiving a higher score than Jesus’ 6/10.

They wrote about the Arsenal man: “Another player who did not sin by omission. Where as a reference man at the beginning of the match or a step back after Neymar’s injury, he looked for the game, looked for the ball and tried individual plays. A lot of desire, despite producing few clear chances.”

Vinicius Jr, on the other hand, was given a 4/10 rating. GE wrote: “Very bad performance from the Real Madrid player. He did not take responsibility in the opportunities he had, even one-on-one, he made the wrong choices and seemed to see his confidence diminish over the course of the game.

“He sought to have difficulty executing the movements to approach the sector where the ball was, as Diniz requests, and was more stuck on the left side.”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jesus is returning to his best

Gabriel Jesus has had a few injury issues to deal with and that clearly affected his confidence.

The £45 million (BBC) Arsenal striker had a splendid pre-season in the summer but suffered an injury that required a minor surgery just before the start of the campaign.

He has started just three games in the Premier League as a result, the last of which came in the win against Manchester City. He was brilliant in that game.

Arsenal take on Chelsea next and Jesus’ confidence should be high despite the defeat with Brazil. If he has a good game, the Gunners should be able to pick up another win at the Bridge without too much trouble.