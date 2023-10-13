Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has come under fire again after his performance for Brazil against Venezuela last night.

The South American giants’ 100 per cent win record in the World Cup qualifiers came to an end after La Vinotinto held them to a 1-1 draw. Richarlison started the game, and he wasn’t great.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Richarlison gets 4.5/10 rating for Brazil

Brazil boss Fernando Diniz named a very strong lineup last night.

Ederson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Casemiro, Neymar and Vinicius Jr all started the game against Venezuela, as did Tottenham star Richarlison.

The 26-year-old came under a fair bit of criticism in the last international break for his performances in the famous yellow and blue.

He has done well for Tottenham since, but the Brazilian had a night to forget as his side were forced to settle for a draw.

GloboEsporte released their player ratings after the game, and Richarlison was given 4.5/10 – nobody in the entire squad got a lesser score.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

The outlet wrote: “Another performance below expectations.

“He played marked by at least two Venezuelans most of the time. He left the area to get the ball and made execution errors.”

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Richarlison needs a break

Richarlison has really struggled since he joined Tottenham from Everton last year.

The Brazilian produced a few good performances for Brazil during the World Cup, but his level there over the last few months has dropped as well.

Richarlison, in our opinion, just needs a break. He needs to take his mind off all the negativity, and that could help him return to his best.

Brazil take on Uruguay next week and it will be interesting to see if Diniz will continue to use him.