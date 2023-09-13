Brazil’s national media deliver verdict on Tottenham star Richarlison’s performance vs Peru

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison started up front for Brazil in their 1-0 win over Peru, and the striker had another game to forget.

The South American giants travelled to Lima for their World Cup qualifiers against Peru. They were made to work hard late last night/early hours of this morning, but a 90th-minute Marquinhos goal won it for them.

The result, however, doesn’t hide Richarlison‘s underwhelming performance.

Photo by Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

Tottenham star Richarlison struggles again for Brazil

Richarlison has had a really tough time since he joined Tottenham last year.

The 26-year-old was incredible for Everton and Brazil before moving to Spurs, but his confidence over the last 12 months has been shot, and he looks nothing like his previous self.

After a difficult outing last time out against Bolivia which saw him in tears, Richarlison was given another opportunity by Fernando Diniz last night, and it seemed like it worked.

In the first half, the Tottenham man slotted the ball in the back of the net and it looked like his terrible run was over. However, after a lengthy VAR check that exceeded six minutes, his goal was ruled out for offside.

Brazilian media outlet UOL wrote: “Richarlison experienced a moment from heaven to hell in Peru X Brazil.” The outlet further wrote that the Brazilian was subbed off by Diniz “after wasting good chances to score” – Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus replaced him in the second half.

Addressing the Tottenham man’s ‘bad numbers’, the website then brought up his comments from June, where he made it clear to everyone that the number nine shirt belongs to him and there’s no debate on that topic.

UOL finished their article by writing: “The last goal (for Brazil), however, was against South Korea, still in the World Cup. Since then, he has gone blank.”

Photo by Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

TBR View:

Richarlison is going through a really rough patch for both Tottenham and Brazil.

The 26-year-old is a fantastic player. He clearly has the talent to succeed, can score goals, create chances, can play in numerous positions, and his work rate is magnificent.

However, for one reason or another, he just hasn’t been able to deliver the good over the last year, and his form is just getting worse.

Tottenham fans will be hoping that will change very, very soon.