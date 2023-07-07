Brazilian manager blown away by who Arsenal could reportedly sign now

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Declan Rice this summer, and Tite has raved about the Englishman.

The 62-year-old, who resigned as Brazil’s manager after six-and-a-half years at the helm in December, has a lot of free time now, and he has been watching football across Europe over the last few months.

Among the players who have caught his eye is Arsenal target Rice, and he raved about him in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tite raves about Arsenal target Declan Rice

The Declan Rice to Arsenal transfer saga is finally about to come to an end.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter last night that the Englishman will undergo a medical today ahead of a permanent move to the Emirates for a British record transfer fee.

Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has been excellent for West Ham and England over the last few years, and every top manager has had an eye on him.

Tite doesn’t manage a club but he too has watched Rice on a few occasions. The Brazilian raved about him.

He said: “Declan Rice… ooooff!

“Good passer, great vision.”

Tite also reportedly hailed Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Kyle Walker as England’s other best players.”

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are set to have a splendid week, aren’t they?

They announced Reiss Nelson’s contract extension yesterday and William Saliba’s new deal is set to be confirmed next. On top of that, Rice and Timber are both set to undergo medicals ahead of a move at some point today.

Mikel Arteta and Edu deserve immense praise for this. They’ve completed most of their transfers already, and all of them are set to take part in Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

Tite sure does love Rice, and we’re convinced he will be a great player for Arsenal.