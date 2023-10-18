Brazil media react to Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes’ performance after ‘decisive’ mistake

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes started for Brazil against Uruguay last night, and the defender, like many of his teammates, had a difficult game.

The 25-year-old centre-back has become a regular in the Brazilian national team now, having started in both their games in this international break. After the highs of his performance against Venezuela last week, Gabriel had an evening to forget yesterday.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Brazil’s national media react to Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes’ performance

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League. He just never seems to get the credit he deserves.

After a long wait, Brazil boss Fernando Diniz decided to put his faith in the 25-year-old, and against Venezuela last week, he did not disappoint. Gabriel scored his debut goal for his country then, but he was partly to blame for his country losing 2-0 to Uruguay last night.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez managed to turn him from what seemed to be an impossible angle and provided an assist to double his side’s lead.

Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte rated Gabriel higher than his defensive partner Marquinhos, but they were still far from impressed.

They gave him a 4.5/10 rating and wrote: “A little better than his partner. He risked more vertical passes in the ball exit, was responsible for the first finish of Brazil with an hour of play, but also had a decisive failure in a goal.

“It allowed Darwin to rotate even with the marking set within the area and play for De la Cruz to score the second.”

Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

No time to sulk

Gabriel will be disappointed with his performance last night, but he has to pick himself up as there is no time to sulk.

Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. On paper, it is an easy game considering how bad Chelsea are, but the Gunners cannot take this fixture lightly.

Gabriel will be key for Arsenal at the back alongside William Saliba, and if they have a good game, the Gunners should be able to come away with a win.

It will be interesting to see how Gabriel will fare after his disappointment with Brazil.