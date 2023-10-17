Kevin Campbell has suggested that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes just doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Campbell has been speaking on Highbury Squad and discussed Arsenal’s best players of the season so far.

The pundit named Declan Rice as his Player of the Season for Arsenal but feels the 24-year-old is closely followed by Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

And Campbell believes that while Saliba often grabs all the headlines, Gabriel is an integral part of Arsenal’s backline.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Campbell claims Gabriel deserves more credit

Campbell was asked for his player of the season so far at Arsenal and while he agreed that Rice has been the standout performer, he lauded Gabriel for his impact since coming back into the side.

“I would say Declan Rice, but he’s followed up very closely behind by Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes,” he said. “Gabriel didn’t start for a couple of games but he has been a colossus back there.

“Listen, I know Saliba gets the headlines but with Gabriel… we’ve seen our team with Ben White and Saliba and we still looked good. But against the best teams, Gabriel has to play.

“We needed Gabriel to come on in some of those early games, didn’t we? Just to get us over the line a little bit.

“I just think Gabriel is that aggressive centre-half, the fighter. Saliba is the clean-up man, he’ll just clean up everything. He’s big and physical but he’s the reader.

“Gabriel is our guy. He’s the one who triggers everything and we really need him.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel was left out of the Arsenal side for the first couple of games this season amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

But the 25-year-old has started in every single Premier League game since and Arsenal have looked better for it.

His partnership with Saliba has been key to the Gunners’ success over the past year and the Brazil international has starred once again this season.