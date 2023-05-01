Diogo Jota shares what he said to Oliver Skipp after kicking him in the head











Liverpool star Diogo Jota has revealed that he has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp for kicking him in the head during the game at Anfield yesterday.

The Reds were on fire in the opening 15 minutes. They went 3-0 up thanks to goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah, and the game looked done at that point. Tottenham, however, came from 3-0 down to 3-3, but right after their third goal, they gifted the winner to Liverpool.

Jota won them the game, but there is an argument to be made that the Portugal international shouldn’t even have been on the pitch after what he did to Skipp.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Diogo Jota says he apologised to Oliver Skipp after kicking him in the head

Jota came on as a substitute for Liverpool in place of Luis Diaz in the second half last night.

The 26-year-old was involved in an incident with Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp that left the Spurs midfielder on the floor, bleeding, after being kicked in the head.

Jota could’ve easily received a red card for that challenge. Ryan Mason was furious that he wasn’t sent off, but the Liverpool man is adamant that it deserved nothing more than a yellow.

He also revealed that he went and said ‘sorry’ to Skipp after what happened.

Speaking to Michael Owen, Rafa Benitez and Shaun Wright-Phillips on Premier League Productions after the game, Jota said: “It was not good, obviously it’s not my intention to cause any harm to him. But unfortunately, it happened.

“I asked him ‘sorry’, that’s all I could do after that bad tackle but I also think it’s not a red because I touched the ball and there was no intention to cause him any harm.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

It was clear that the kick was accidental, but Jota was a lucky boy to stay on the pitch.

Skipp slightly bent down to reach for the ball. That probably acted in Jota’s favour when the referees looked at it, but the Liverpool star’s foot was high and he caught him right in the side of the head.

Mason and Tottenham fans have every right to be upset about that decision, especially as it was Jota who popped up in the 94th minute to score the winner.

He was a happy man after the game.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

