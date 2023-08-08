Boss worried about his club signing ‘phenomenal’ 22-year-old Arsenal player this summer

Inter Milan are divided over the prospect of signing Folarin Balogun this summer, with Simone Inzaghi believing that signing the Arsenal striker would be a big gamble.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which suggests that the Nerazzurri board would ideally like to sign a forward with a lot of potential as they look to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

It may come as a surprise to some that Folarin Balogun remains at Arsenal at this stage of the window. The 22-year-old is keen to play regularly after last year’s outstanding loan in France. And obviously, he is unlikely to get those minutes at the Emirates.

Inter boss Inzaghi not convinced about Balogun move

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that both Inter and Monaco want Balogun. But perhaps not all the decision-makers at San Siro are sold on the idea of bringing the USMNT international in.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Calciomercato reports that Inzaghi wants a forward who can make a more immediate impact. And thus, he believes that signing Balogun would be a real gamble.

Inzaghi’s preference would actually be for Alvaro Morata to join from Atletico Madrid. But the club’s hierarchy are seemingly keeping the potential resale value in mind – hence why they are keen to go after Balogun.

You can certainly understand Inzaghi’s reservations. There is absolutely no question that he was superb with Reims. Mikel Arteta described his form as ‘phenomenal‘.

But he is going to cost a lot of money. And he is not someone who is proven in one of Europe’s elite leagues. It is a risk to spend that kind of money on someone who has, so far, enjoyed one brilliant campaign in Ligue 1.

He is clearly a real talent. But he needs to make the right move if he is going to leave Arsenal. And it may not be ideal if he joins a club where his coach is not convinced.