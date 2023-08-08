‘Top target’: Club ready to make fresh bid for ‘incredible’ £45m Arsenal player this week – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Monaco are planning to make a fresh move for Folarin Balogun after Arsenal rejected their opening bid for the striker on Monday.

Romano has provided the update on social media after the Gunners turned down the offer from the Ligue 1 side, who have made the 22-year-old a top target.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It would be little surprise to see Folarin Balogun leave Arsenal in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. He wants to be playing regularly after his inspired loan spell at Reims last season.

Monaco set to return with Balogun bid

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously suggested that Arsenal want £45 million for Balogun. But it would appear that Monaco did not meet those demands with their opening bid this week.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Romano notes that the Principality club are set to make an improved offer for Balogun. And it would appear – with both Monaco and Inter Milan keen to resolve the situation this week – that the bid could be made in the coming days.

He added that Monaco have earmarked the Arsenal starlet as their top target for up front after losing Breel Embolo to a serious injury…

If Arsenal need funds to make further signings this summer, it may be in their best interests to agree a deal to sell Balogun in the coming days.

He is an ‘incredible‘ talent. But he is also unproven in the Premier League. And Sunday’s Community Shield win proved that Arsenal have the depth to cope with his departure.

Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard can both fill in and provide competition for Eddie Nketiah while Gabriel Jesus is sidelined.

And Balogun can get his career properly up and running after probably just coming through at the wrong time to play the role he wants at Arsenal.