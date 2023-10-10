Rio Ferdinand says one player’s days at Spurs may be numbered after Postecoglou’s weekend call

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he would think that Eric Dier must be nearing the end of his time at Tottenham Hotspur after failing to get off the bench at the weekend.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after Ange Postecoglou’s side kept another clean sheet on their way to the top of the Premier League table.

Few would have expected that Eric Dier would go into the second international break of the season still awaiting his first appearance of the campaign for Spurs.

The 29-year-old has been a stalwart for nearly a decade now, making 360 appearances for the club in all competitions. But he has fallen down the pecking order under Postecoglou.

In his place, Micky van de Ven has proved to be an unbelievable signing for Tottenham. Dier meanwhile, has been left on the bench for three of their last four Premier League games.

Rio Ferdinand thinks Eric Dier is heading for the Tottenham exit

And after van de Ven produced a superb performance at the weekend, Rio Ferdinand was asked whether Dier’s days at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now numbered.

“You’d think so, he was doing running after on the pitch because he didn’t get on,” he told his YouTube channel. “And they went to three at the back and Emerson Royal came on instead of Eric Dier. So he’ll have been sitting there thinking, ‘wow, where do I fit in here?'”

It is a sad way for Dier’s time at Tottenham to potentially end. Few Tottenham fans are ruing the fact that he is no longer in the side. But most will recognise that he has been a brilliant servant.

His form had been poor for some time. And it says a lot that Cristian Romero is looking like a different player this season now that he is playing alongside van de Ven.

But Dier looked destined to be world-class. Perhaps his versatility ultimately caused his development to stagnate. He was unable to really establish himself in one role while he was on the rise.

It now looks to be best for all parties for Dier to move on. Tottenham require more depth at the heart of their defence. And that is likely to push him further down the pecking order.

Dier may not have too many years left at the highest level. So he is surely not going to be happy with remaining on the Spurs bench for too much longer.