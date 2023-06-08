Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

This is according to Dutch outlet FC Update, which looked at the 21-year-old Elland Road gem’s future.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a great season under Unai Emery, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The Villans will now look to bolster their ranks as they seek to kick on and compete on four fronts next term.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be in the Championship after suffering relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

With that in mind, there’s a good chance some of their best and most promising players could leave before September.

According to FC Update – via Sport Witness – Villa ‘have their eye’ on Summerville.

As well as the Villans, the likes of PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig are apparently eyeing the Dutchman too.

Our view

Villa have a great springboard upon which to kick on and propel themselves to even higher heights next season.

For that to happen, they need a good transfer window, as their workload will be huge next term.

Summerville wouldn’t be a bad shout for Villa, as he is young, extremely talented, and has Premier League experience.

Earlier this season, Michael Owen told the Premier League media team – via Leeds United News – that he was ‘really, really exceptional’.

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

However, with his contract running until 2026, Leeds’ hand will be quite strong in negotiations.

The Whites are likely to make a significant profit, having signed Summerville for just €1.5million (around £1million).

Transfermarkt values him at €12million (around £10million), but we’d be surprised if Leeds settled for that low an amount.

Nonetheless, Villa would no doubt try to negotiate for a lower price, and if they sign him, they’d be getting a top talent.