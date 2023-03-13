Arsenal still hopeful of keeping Ethan Nwaneri amid interest











Arsenal are yet to give up hope of keeping Ethan Nwaneri at the Emirates amid significant interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Nwaneri certainly looks to be one player we are going to hear a lot about over the coming years. Of course, he became Arsenal’s and the Premier League’s youngest ever player when he featured in the win over Brentford earlier this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He has not played for Mikel Arteta’s side since that day. But he has started to become a much more prominent member of the under-21 team.

Arsenal yet to give up hope of keeping Nwaneri

However, it seems that Arsenal face a battle to keep the 15-year-old.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Telegraph notes that there remains significant interest from City and Chelsea. The Blues, of course, previously signed Omari Hutchinson from the Gunners in the summer.

It remains to be seen what his future holds. But The Telegraph reports that Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping him and convincing the attacking midfielder to stay.

Certainly, you do have to wonder why Nwaneri would want to leave the Gunners.

Obviously, City and Chelsea have some amazing young players knocking on the door. And the latter have really ramped up their youth recruitment under their new owners.

But Arsenal are top of the Premier League table. And Arteta has done it with the youngest squad in the division.

Rightly or wrongly, he has shown Nwaneri that a pathway is there for him. And Arteta has proved time and time again that he is prepared to use young players.

It would be a big boost for Arsenal to keep him. Jack Wilshere has described Nwaneri as ‘unplayable‘. But it seems that they have got some work to do before he commits his future to the club.