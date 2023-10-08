Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma had a game to forget against Luton Town yesterday.

Speaking to Stadium Astro after the match, Bobby Zamora was reflecting on the 27-year-old’s performance.

Ange Postecoglou would have been incredibly frustrated with his side’s start to the match at Kenilworth Road.

His team should have been three goals ahead within the first 10 minutes but poor finishing from Richarlison and Pedro Porro meant the game stayed goalless.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Luton weren’t anywhere to be seen in the first 20 minutes of the match but grew into the game after Tottenham’s momentum was halted.

One Luton attack forced Yves Bissouma to step in and pick up a booking, meaning the Tottenham man was going to be suspended for their match against Fulham after the international break.

The resulting free-kick found the back of the net but was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Bissouma didn’t make it to the half-time whistle after being booked for diving which will be particularly disappointing for Postecoglou.

Tottenham star Bissouma sent off vs Luton

Speaking after the match, Zamora admitted that Postecoglou might have to have a strong word with the Malian international: “There’s a part of that mentality in terms of what’s happened on the pitch with a player getting sent off and one of those [yellow cards] for diving.

“It’s something that he [Ange Postecoglou] will have to have a strong conversation about and listen I think they’ve got away with it lightly in terms of it.

“They had a couple of chances, they didn’t put them away, another team they’d have been punished severely and it could have cost the team three points.”

The £25m midfielder has been transformed under Postecoglou and is one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this season.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

However, his disciplinary record will be a concern right now, especially as another ban is still on the horizon.

After being sent off, his yellow card count returns to four, meaning one more booking will rule him out of another game.

Luton gave Tottenham plenty of problems when Bissouma went off and Fulham will want to capitalise when they play each other after the international break.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will likely step up in his place and despite concerns over his attacking potential, he’s a very able deputy in that role.