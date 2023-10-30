Tony Cascarino has suggested that he has been blown away by the impact Dominik Szoboszlai has had at Liverpool, and believes that not enough is being said about how great a signing he has been.

Cascarino was speaking to The Times after the Hungarian produced an outstanding performance to help the Reds beat Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai could have hardly wished for a better start to his Liverpool career. The 23-year-old did not arrive with the most fanfare in the summer, with the Reds getting a deal done seemingly before speculation could really start.

Tony Cascarino blown away by Dominik Szoboszlai

However, everyone is now aware of what a brilliant signing the midfielder has been. There is an argument that Szoboszlai has been the best player in the Premier League this season.

He provided two assists in the 3-0 victory over Steve Cooper’s side. Speaking to ESPN, Steve Nicol said that Szoboszlai’s display was scary.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

And Tony Cascarino has claimed that many more should be absolutely raving about how good the former RB Leipzig man has been since his switch to Merseyside.

“I have been blown away by how, in such a short space of time, Dominik Szoboszlai has transformed Liverpool’s midfield,” he told The Times.

“The young Hungarian has been outstanding this season, with his reading of the game, lightning pace and a stamina that means he covers every blade of grass.

“It is a tribute to great recruitment at Anfield that they picked him up for £60 million from RB Leipzig, which could turn out to be a steal. He has repaid their faith by being brilliant in every minute of every league game so far. He was impressive again in the rout of Nottingham Forest yesterday.

“If it weren’t for the unbelievable headlines being made by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and James Maddison, then I think Szoboszlai would have earned far more plaudits than he has.”

Liverpool have a player they could maybe build team around for next decade

Szoboszlai is definitely the kind of player Jurgen Klopp can build his midfield, and potentially his team, around. It is remarkable just how quickly he has settled in at Anfield.

Liverpool remain a work in progress for the time-being. But the impact a world-class holding midfielder could have is there to see.

Being able to properly unleash both Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, as well as Ryan Gravenberch, could be a game-changer for Liverpool.

There is certainly no obvious reason right now why Szoboszlai cannot be one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet for perhaps the next decade.