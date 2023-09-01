Tottenham have tried to do a lot on deadline day.

They have made their move for Brennan Johnson on deadline day, and that looks like it will go through, they’ve looked at Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, which is now supposedly looking unlikely, while they have also gone in for Conor Gallagher.

However, according to information relayed to Craig Hope, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer deadline livestream, Gallagher has now been priced out of a move to Tottenham as Chelsea are demanding £48m plus add-ons for the England midfielder.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher priced out

Hope shared what he was hearing about Gallagher.

“A little bit of breaking news for you again from Simon Jones. Chelsea have priced Conor Gallagher out of a move to Tottenham by demanding £48m plus add-ons for the England midfielder. Gallagher’s situation was not helped by Tottenham’s inability to offload players today. Gallagher is happy to stay at Chelsea, but accepts he faces a battle for regular gametime following Chelsea’s recruitment,” Hope said.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Shame

It’s a real shame that Gallagher may not be getting his move to Tottenham now.

The England midfielder would’ve been a great fit for Ange Postecoglou’s side, and he would’ve played a lot more football at Spurs than he will at Chelsea.

Gallagher will probably get to a point where he does need to get out of Stamford Bridge, but, sadly, it appears as though he won’t be moving on deadline day.