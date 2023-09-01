‘Looking unlikely’: Sky journalist now says £20m player probably isn’t going to sign for Tottenham

Tottenham have been busy on deadline day so far.

The north London club appear to be closing in on a deal for Brennan Johnson, while Conor Gallagher is another name that just won’t go away.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is another player who has been linked to Spurs today with a £20m bid reportedly being rejected this morning.

However, according to Michael Bridge, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 4:25PM), that deal now isn’t looking likely to get done.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Kelly move unlikely

Bridge shared what he knows about Kelly.

“Japhet Tanganga has completed his loan move to Augsburg. That’s another homegrown player. You can see the players Spurs are looking at, Brennan Johnson, homegrown, we mentioned Lloyd Kelly earlier, although that is looking unlikely, and they like Conor Gallagher at Chelsea – also homegrown,” Bridge said.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Need a defender

Kelly may not be heading to Tottenham, but we can’t help but feel that Spurs do still need a defender.

Indeed, there’s a reason Tottenham were after the Bournemouth centre-back at this point in the window, and they can’t ignore this glaring hole in their squad if they are to be successful this season.

Time is running out for Spurs to address this issue, but it’s certainly something they need to look into before the deadline.