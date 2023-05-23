‘Big favourite’: Ruben Amorim now thinks 'amazing' manager is going to get the Tottenham job rather than him











Arne Slot is considered the favourite for the Tottenham job by his peers as well as by the media.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who has been speaking on his YouTube channel.

The journalist says that internally, Spurs really appreciate Slot, while the other managers in the running for the job, such as Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou, also think that Slot is now the big favourite for the job.

It’s been a very open race so far to become the next Spurs manager, but it seems as though Slot is now in pole position to get the job.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Others think Slot is favourite

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘amazing’ manager.

“The Feyenoord manager is really appreciated internally at Tottenham, he is a concrete chance for the Tottenham job. There will be direct conversations between Slot and Feyenoord this week to understand the compensation needed for him to go to the Premier League. This is a concrete chance for Tottenham, let’s keep Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou in the list, but some sources close to these managers feel that Arne Slot is now the big favourite,” Romano said.

A lot of noise

If other managers are starting to think that Slot is the favourite, then there is bound to be some real weight behind these rumours.

Indeed, it’s not hard for these gaffers to be in the know. They know every agent, lots of coaches and loads of players, and in this game, news travels fast.

Of course, whether the likes of Amorim or Postecoglou really care about missing out on Spurs is up for debate as they seem happy at Sporting and Celtic respectively, but the chance to manage a big six club is always tempting.

Slot looks likely to get the job, and it will be interesting to see where he can take this team.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

