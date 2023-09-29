Big Bukayo Saka injury hint dropped as Arsenal squad arrive in Bournemouth

Arsenal’s players have seemingly arriving in Bournemouth tonight ahead of their big clash with the Cherries tomorrow in the Premier League.

The Gunners head to the South Coast with a raft of injury problems in the squad. Mikel Arteta admitted at least four players hadn’t trained much this week, including key players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

However, in a video doing the rounds just now on social media, it seems Arsenal might well be boosted by the inclusion of at least a few of those missing players.

Bukayo Saka spotted with Arsenal squad

Shared on social media platform X tonight, a video can be seen of the Arsenal squad arriving.

And in plain sight, Bukayo Saka is there with the team signing autographs for fans before going into the hotel for the evening.

Saka’s inclusion will feel a big boost for Arsenal fans, who might have been expecting their ‘star boy’ to miss out.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Big relief

Any team misses their best players and Bukayo Saka is certainly one of the very best players in this current Arsenal side.

The winger, who now earns a whopping £195k-a-week at the club after penning fresh terms, has been integral to anything good the Gunners have done in recent times.

Saka being injured for any game is a massive blow for Arsenal so for fans to see him arriving with the squad tonight will certainly feel a big boost.

Bournemouth, on paper, is a game Arsenal should be looking to win. But this is the Premier League, and every game is tough.

Having Saka fit, then, could well make a massive difference to the Gunners. They cannot afford to drop points and having their best players available is huge.

Certainly, if Saka can be the one to be fit out of the injured players this week, then Mikel Arteta will be delighted.