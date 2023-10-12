Pundit claims Arsenal have made a mistake selling attacker who’s more talented than Nketiah

Stewart Robson has now claimed that Arsenal made a mistake when they decided to keep Eddie Nketiah over Folarin Balogun this summer.

Robson was speaking with Gabriele Marcotti on ESPN FC and was asked which of the two strikers he thought Arsenal should have kept.

The pundit explained that Monaco’s Balogun was the more exciting player of the two.

Moreover, Robson also admitted that he didn’t think Nketiah had what it takes to be regular for Mikel Arteta.

He said: “Balogun is probably a better player I would say.

“Eddie Nketiah has done okay on occasions but I still don’t think he’s going to be a regular player for Arsenal.”

Of course, Nketiah has been subject to some scrutiny in the past few weeks.

Whilst his performances haven’t been poor by any means, they have looked out of place in an elite Arsenal team.

Ian Wright pointed out after the win against Manchester City that Kai Havertz looked like a more effective focal point for the side.

And that perhaps feeds into Robson’s idea that Balogun would have been the correct player to keep.

Robson thought Balogun was more exciting than Nketiah for Arsenal

Of course, this debate does also lead to the discussion of Ivan Toney.

Arsenal have been credited with interest in signing the Brentford striker in January.

And should those reports be true, it wouldn’t leave an awful lot of space for either Nketiah or Balogun, if he was still around.

Moreover, were Arteta to sanction a deal for Toney, it would also be interesting to see how he fit alongside Gabriel Jesus.

When comparing Balogun and Nketiah, Robson did later point out that Jesus should be the undisputed first choice for Arsenal anyway.

Very few Arsenal fans would disagree with that, but they also wouldn’t expect Toney to come sit on the bench.

It would be an interesting conundrum.

But seemingly the exact kind of issue Mikel Arteta desires.