Ben White was Arsenal's most composed player after West Ham draw - journalist











Journalist Adam Crafton has said that Arsenal defender Ben White was the least affected player on the pitch after their draw yesterday.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Crafton was speaking about Arsenal’s reaction to dropping two more points.

After such a strong start to the game, Arsenal collapsed towards the end of the first half.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave the Gunners a two-goal advantage within the opening ten minutes.

It was a characteristically strong start for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have made a habit of overwhelming teams from kick-off.

However, a mistake from Thomas Partey gave the ball away in a dangerous area, before Gabriel Magalhaes conceded a penalty.

Bukayo Saka then failed to convert a spot kick of his own in the second-half, and Jarrod Bowen made them pay just minutes later.

Although Arsenal were struggling to cope, not every player was worried about the situation.

Crafton admitted he spotted Ben White not looking as affected as his Arsenal teammates yesterday.

That mentality may be the difference between maintaining a title challenge or falling off in the final few games.

Crafton says White was hardly affected by Arsenal draw

Talking about the result on the Football Daily Podcast, Crafton said: “Do you know what? Watching him [White] today, I thought that he looks the least affected Arsenal player.

“I thought he was relaxed, he was composed, it’s not his preferred position.

“I was thinking that Tomiyasu is out injured as well at the moment, I think that’s a problem because I think Ben White tucking in as the centre-back, rather than Holding, Arsenal might have been in a better place.”

Ben White has famously admitted that he doesn’t watch football in his free time, but he will completely understand the importance of yesterday’s result.

He has arguably been Arsenal’s most improved player this season, thriving in a new role at right-back.

Kevin Campbell has recently said that everything he does is effortless, and that certainly looks like his style of play.

His assist for Gabriel Jesus was perfectly placed yesterday, and he still looked very solid in a markshift defence.

Arsenal will need White and his teammates to stay calm as Crafton says, but that may be easier said than done.

He doesn’t appear to be the most imposing character in the squad, but his mindset needs to rub off on his teammates quickly.

