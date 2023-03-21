‘Does everything effortlessly’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal 24-year-old never even looks like he's trying











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Ben White and his performances for Arsenal this season.

White has been one of the Gunners’ standout performers this term. He’s taken to his new position at right-back like a duck to water, and he’s earned all sorts of plaudits for his performances.

The latest pundit to hail White is Kevin Campbell, the former striker has been speaking so highly of the defender, stating that he has been the best right-back in the league this season and that everything he does appears to look incredibly effortless.

Indeed, Campbell says that White does everything effortlessly.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

White praised by Campbell

The pundit spoke incredibly highly of the right-back.

“Arsenal have been top of the league all season, Ben White has been incredible, playing right-back, showing his flexibility, offensive at times, defensive at times. He does everything effortlessly,” Campbell said.

“If we’re looking at performances, we’re looking at quality, we’re looking at class, Ben White ticks all of those boxes, Ben White has been the best right-back in the league this season.”

So confident

Campbell is spot on about White playing effortlessly, the defender is playing with so much confidence right now to the point it barely looks as though he needs to try.

Now, that isn’t to say that the defender isn’t trying hard in every single game. After all, you don’t play to that level unless you’re giving it your all.

The reality is that White barely needs to break a sweat to do his job these days. He’s so assured in his abilities that he’s always in the right place at the right times, and he deserves an unbelievable amount of credit for his performances this season.

To play well is one thing, but to play to this standard without looking like you’re trying is something else entirely.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

