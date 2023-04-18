Ben Mee shares that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is so much stronger than he looks











Brentford defender Ben Mee has said that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a lot stronger than he looks.

Mee was a guest pundit on Sky Sports Monday Night Football as Liverpool demolished Leeds United.

It kept their very faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive, while putting pressure on Leeds at the bottom of the table.

After failing to score away from home against any bottom-half team this season, they tried to make up for that last night.

They were comfortably 2-0 up at half-time, and Luis Sinisterra’s goal immediately after the break seem to infuriate Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Diogo Jota finally ended his goal drought with a well-taken brace, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez also found the back of the net.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mee wanted to praise Mohamed Salah before kick-off, and the Liverpool star duly delivered.

He added another brace to his quickly growing collection of goals for the Reds.

On top of that, he also broke the record for most left-footed goals scored in the Premier League.

Mee surprised by Liverpool star Salah’s strength

Asked about how it feels to face the Egyptian forward, Mee said: “He’s a fantastic player, he’s definitely one of the best I’ve played against.

“He works so hard for his team, which I love about him, and he’s so difficult to defend against one-on-one.

“He goes both ways, and I remember the first time I played against him I went for a block tackle with him, and didn’t realise how literally strong he was.

“It really surprised me, so I didn’t take that too lightly after that.”

Salah may be strong, but hasn’t always pulled his weight when Liverpool don’t have the ball.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is heavily criticised for his defensive output, but rarely gets much protection from his winger.

That job tends to be carried out by Jordan Henderson, although he’s been in and out of the team, and his replacements haven’t always been up to the task.

In attack though, Salah is so good at using his body to protect, something Mee has experienced first-hand when facing Liverpool.

He’s very difficult to shake off the ball, and knows exactly where to place it either keep possession or draw a foul.

Salah hasn’t been in the best form this season, although his numbers are still very respectable.

He now has a handful of games left to help his side qualify for the best European competition they can next season.

