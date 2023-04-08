‘That’s down to the team’: Jamie Carragher says one Liverpool player has been dragged down by his teammates











Speaking on the Sky Sports Essential Football Podcast, Jamie Carragher has been discussing Mohamed Salah’s form this season.

The Egyptian hasn’t been at his best this term. For the first time since arriving in the Premier League, he’s well out of the Golden Boot race, and he’s not been at his brilliant best this term.

However, according to Carragher’ Salah’s decline has been down to the poor quality of the team, stating that the winger’s production has fallen off due to his teammates rather than his own ability.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Salah’s dip down to the team

Carragher gave his verdict on Salah.

“Mo Salah has been Liverpool’s best outfield player this season. I think most Liverpool supporters would tell you that Alisson has been the best player this season, which tells it’s own story. You look at Salah’s numbers in terms of goals and assists and it’s still massive, but that’s down to the quality of the team, to produce the numbers he has done this season on the back of a poor season is a testament to how good Mo Salah is,” Carragher said.

Best of a bad bunch

As Carragher says, Salah has been Liverpool’s best outfield player this season, but, sadly, he’s often been let down by his teammates.

Indeed, the Reds haven’t been anywhere near as dominant this season, and, in turn, Salah has had less chances to score and assist.

Of course, he hasn’t been perfect himself, but of all the Liverpool players who have declined, Salah’s dip has been less noticeable.

If Liverpool get back on track, don’t be shocked if Salah is back amongst the goals on a weekly basis.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

