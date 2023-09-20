Ben Johnson says he’s already learnt so much from ‘professional’ West Ham teammate

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson has admitted that he’s learnt so much from playing with Aaron Cresswell.

Johnson was featured alongside Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos on the Iron Cast Podcast.

Many West Ham fans wouldn’t have expected such a positive start to the season.

After defeating high-flying Brighton and Chelsea, their unbeaten run finally came to an end at the weekend against Manchester City.

They’re now preparing for another Europa League campaign under David Moyes, with Backa Topola their first opponents in the group stages.

David Moyes suddenly has some very difficult calls to make when it comes to his team selection.

His first team have started so well that although their fitness will be a concern, he’ll want their momentum to carry on.

Two players who will hope to feature for West Ham are Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell.

Neither defender has played a minute this season despite being involved in the majority of this season’s matchday squads.

Johnson has learnt so much from Cresswell at West Ham

Asked who he looks up to at the club, Johnson said: “Yeah, there’s a few. I would say Cress [Aaron Cresswell], he’s been a great servant for the club as everyone knows.

“He’s still doing it at the highest level, so professional, does it every day on and off the pitch.

“He’s given me some good advice over the years. Danny Ings as well, he’s been at Liverpool, he’s been at some huge clubs and been a goalscorer everywhere he’s gone and ultimately just a wonderful guy.”

The £53,000-a-week veteran was linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer.

There was interest from other Premier League clubs but it never came to fruition.

Johnson was also linked with a move elsewhere, with Arsenal one club who eyed the 23-year-old.

Emerson Palmieri has made the left-back spot his own while Vladimir Coufal has impressed on the right.

This has left Johnson and Cresswell in the lurch at West Ham but given how many games they’ve got to play this season, it won’t be long until they both get their chance.